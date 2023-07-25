Twins could play some of their hottest games ever at Target Field this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Two of this week's Minnesota Twins games could be among the hottest ever played at Target Field.

The Twins are in the midst of a three-game homestand against the Seattle Mariners. They won Monday night's game 4-3 and play again Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat is in the forecast for Minneapolis. The high Tuesday will be around 95 degrees, while Wednesday is expected to hit 97. While the scheduled games are outside of peak heat hours, it's possible both could make it into the top five hottest games ever recorded at Target Field.

Per the Twins, the hottest temperature at first pitch was 97 degrees on July 16, 2012, against the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins won that game 19-7.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 16: Joe Mauer #7 of the Minnesota Twins bast as Matt Wieters #32 of the Baltimore Orioles catches during the game on July 16, 2012 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Here's the rest of the top five:

96 degrees: June 10, 2021 vs. New York Yankees (Won 7-5)

95 degrees: June 8, 2021 vs. New York Yankees (Lost 8-4)

94 degrees: July 5, 2021 vs. Chicago White Sox (Won 8-5); July 19, 2019 vs. Oakland A's (Lost 5-3); July 19, 2011 vs. Cleveland Indians (Won 2-1)

93 degrees: Aug. 2, 2022 vs. Detroit Tigers (Lost 5-3); Sept. 9, 2013 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Won 6-3); Sept. 11, 2012 vs. Kansas City Royals (Lost 9-1); July 20, 2011 vs. Cleveland (Won 7-5); July 18, 2011 vs. Cleveland (Lost 6-3); July 17, 2011 vs. Kansas City (Won 4-3)

The Twins said there are plenty of ways for fans to stay cool during the extreme heat, including air conditioned spots inside Target Field and free water stations.