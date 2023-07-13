Watch CBS News
Minnesota to drop written knowledge tests for drivers moving to state

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Drivers making the move to Minnesota will now have an easier time getting their new licenses.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says starting Aug. 1, people with a valid driver's license in another state will no longer have to take a written knowledge test.

"Eligible drivers are already licensed in another state; they've proven they can drive safely," said DVS Director Pong Xiong.

The change comes from a bipartisan move last session in the Minnesota Legislature, with the hope that it will take some burden off of state DVS locations.

Out-of-state drivers are still expected to familiarize themselves with Minnesota's driving laws.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

