Minnesota to drop written knowledge tests for drivers moving to state

MINNEAPOLIS – Drivers making the move to Minnesota will now have an easier time getting their new licenses.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says starting Aug. 1, people with a valid driver's license in another state will no longer have to take a written knowledge test.
"Eligible drivers are already licensed in another state; they've proven they can drive safely," said DVS Director Pong Xiong.
The change comes from a bipartisan move last session in the Minnesota Legislature, with the hope that it will take some burden off of state DVS locations.
Out-of-state drivers are still expected to familiarize themselves with Minnesota's driving laws.
