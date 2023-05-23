Watch CBS News
Sports

Minnesota drivers will soon be able to sport license plates featuring favorite sports teams

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 23, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 23, 2023 01:42

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans will soon be able to share pride for their favorite pro sports team on their car's license plates.

Tucked inside the transportation funding package lawmakers approved over the weekend was a provision allowing for specialty professional sports team license plates. 

READ MORE: Minnesota Legislature wraps up $72 billion state budget, ends legislative session with far-reaching impact

Each Minnesota pro sports team – the Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins and United FC – will be allowed to design one, subject to approval by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

Those who wish to use the special plates will have to pay an additional special plates fee, as well as donate at least $30 annually to the team's foundation. Sales of the plates will also benefit the teams' foundations.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 6:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.