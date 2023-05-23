Minnesota drivers will soon be able to sport license plates featuring favorite sports teams

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans will soon be able to share pride for their favorite pro sports team on their car's license plates.

Tucked inside the transportation funding package lawmakers approved over the weekend was a provision allowing for specialty professional sports team license plates.

Each Minnesota pro sports team – the Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins and United FC – will be allowed to design one, subject to approval by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Those who wish to use the special plates will have to pay an additional special plates fee, as well as donate at least $30 annually to the team's foundation. Sales of the plates will also benefit the teams' foundations.