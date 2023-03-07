Gov. Walz signs "driver's licenses for all" bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill into law that will allow residents to get a driver's license no matter their immigration status.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan arrived at the St. Paul Armory to a round of applause from supporters of the bill.

. @GovTimWalz and @LtGovFlanagan arrive to applause at the Armory as the governor prepares to sign the “Driver’s Licenses for All” bill into law @WCCO pic.twitter.com/9L7TP6WFMi — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) March 7, 2023

Last month, the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature passed the bill and sent it to Walz's desk.

The effort, dubbed "driver's licenses for all," is 20 years in the making for supporters of the policy, who say it will improve public safety and allow people without legal status to continue contributing to the state's economy.

Pen(s) to paper followed my huge cheers from the crowd and it’s done - Driver’s Licenses for All is once again law in Minnesota @WCCO #DL4All #FreedomtoDrive pic.twitter.com/KXcvISG2QF — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) March 7, 2023

Supporters of the driver's licenses measure include law enforcement officials, clergy members, business groups and immigrant rights groups who say it will boost public safety by keeping roads safe and help the state's economy by ensuring people can get to work.

Opponents have concerns about the action opening the lack of "safeguards" to protect people without legal status from voting and enrolling in state programs. They want the licenses for undocumented immigrants to be distinguishable from other driver's licenses.

Minnesota isn't the first to implement a law like this: 18 states and Washington, D.C. have authorized driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are 81,000 unauthorized immigrants living in Minnesota, most of them from Mexico.

Democrats in charge of the Capitol have been passing legislation with much higher frequency at this point in session compared to recent years. This is the first trifecta -- the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor's office -- in more than 30 years.

