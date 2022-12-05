Minnesota to battle Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon to become U's associate athletic director

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Gophers football team is heading to New York City right before the New Year for the Pinstripe Bowl.

They will face the Syracuse Orange on Dec. 29 and 1 p.m. CT. at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Minnesota is currently 8-4 in the Big Ten, while Syracuse is 7-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim has run for 1,594 yards and has 19 touchdowns, while Syracuse RB Sean Tucker has run for 1,060 yards and has 11 TDs.

Craig Lassig / AP

This is Minnesota's first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, and its 23rd bowl game in program history. The Gophers are 3-0 in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck and have won their last five bowl games.

The Gophers finished tied for second place in the Big Ten West after beating rival Wisconsin for the third time in five years.

The last time Syracuse won a bowl game was at the Texas Bowl in 2013.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle served as Syracuse's AD for less than a year before leaving for Minnesota.