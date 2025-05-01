Minnesota state trooper federally charged with production of child pornography, DOJ says

The Minnesota State Patrol is calling accusations against a trooper facing federal charges in a case involving child pornography "appalling" and "indefensible."

Jeremy Plonski was charged with one count of production of child pornography, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said Thursday that Plonski was arrested and remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

Jeremy Plonski Sherburne County Jail

"The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold," Col. Christina Bogojevic with the Minnesota State Patrol said. "These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor."

The Minnesota State Patrol says an internal affairs investigation into Plonski is underway and he has since been placed on leave.

"No badge, no title and no position will ever place anyone above the law. Protecting the vulnerable is our duty. Anyone who violates that duty has no place in this organization or in our profession," Bogojevic said.

Plonski has been a member of the Minnesota State Patrol since 2022.