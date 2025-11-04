Two Minnesota state Senate seats up for election today could determine balance of power

Two special elections in the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday could shift the balance of power in the chamber.

Democrats hold a 33-32 advantage in the state Senate, but the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell and the death of Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson have left two spots open. Tuesday's outcomes could solidify the DFL's one-seat majority or hand the chamber over to the GOP.

Which Minnesota state senate seats are up for election?

Seats in districts 29 and 47 are on the ballot on Tuesday.

District 29 encompasses Wright County and three communities in neighboring Hennepin and Meeker counties.

District 47 envelops Woodbury and parts of Maplewood.

Why are the two Minnesota state senate seats up for election?

Anderson's unexpected death at the age of 75 left his seat in District 29 open. Anderson spent more than 30 years in the Minnesota Legislature, serving in the state House before moving to the Senate. He was first elected to District 29 in 2012.



Mitchell resigned in July after being convicted of burglary for breaking into her stepmother's Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, home. She flipped the district in 2022, defeating Republican Dwight Dorau in the general election. Before that, it had seen Republican representation since redistricting in 2012.

Who is running for the Minnesota state senate seats?

Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. won a special primary in August and will face off against Democrat Louis McNutt in District 29. McNutt is a mechanic for the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Holmstrom is a small business owner. Both candidates live in Buffalo, Minnesota, and both are married with children.

Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger won the DFL primary in August and will compete with Dorau on the ballot in District 47. Hemmingsen-Jaeger is currently a state representative in District 47A. Dorau is a high school teacher and veteran.

Should Hemmingsen-Jaeger win, a special election would be required to fill her House seat.

