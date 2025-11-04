Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota 2025 election results show live vote count

By John Daenzer

/ CBS Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday in the 2025 election. 

Minneapolis and St. Paul both held contested races for mayor, while voters in dozens of school districts decided what will happen to requests to raise taxes to help pay for improvements to schools and programs.

Check below for the latest Minnesota election results as they come in.  

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts 


MN State Senate Results

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top


Minneapolis Results

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top


St. Paul Results

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top


All Cities Results

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top


School Districts Results 

Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue