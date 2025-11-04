Minnesota 2025 election results show live vote count
Voters in Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday in the 2025 election.
Minneapolis and St. Paul both held contested races for mayor, while voters in dozens of school districts decided what will happen to requests to raise taxes to help pay for improvements to schools and programs.
Check below for the latest Minnesota election results as they come in.
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts
MN State Senate Results
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top
Minneapolis Results
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top
St. Paul Results
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top
All Cities Results
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top
School Districts Results
Jump To: MN State Senate | Minneapolis | St. Paul | All Cities | School Districts | Return To Top