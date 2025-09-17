State Sen. Ann Rest will retire after 41 years in Minnesota Legislature

A Minnesota lawmaker who has spent 41 years in the Legislature announced she will retire when her current term ends next year.

Sen. Ann Rest, a Democrat who represents the northwestern suburbs of Minneapolis, said she promised her family in 2022 this term would be her last.

"Serving in the Minnesota State Legislature for more than 40 years has been the honor of my life, and it will continue to be until my current term ends next year," Rest said. "I've seen many changes in that time and made some happen myself; my priority of working to improve the lives of people in my district and across the state remains the same."

Sen. Ann Rest Minnesota Senate

Rest was elected to the Minnesota House in 1984 and served eight terms, then became a senator in 2000. She has served as assistant majority leader and president pro tem during her eight terms in the state Senate.

"Ann Rest is one of the giants in the Minnesota Legislature. I will miss her dearly. She is hard working, tough, thoughtful, and devastatingly witty," current Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said. "Senator Rest is rightfully lauded for fostering relationships across the aisle, across the state, and with new members. She cares about the institution of the Senate as much as the policy work she drives."

Democrats currently hold a one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, with two open seats set for special elections on Nov. 4. Those elections — necessitated by the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell and the death of Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson — aren't expected to shift the balance of power, as both districts lean heavily to the incumbent party.