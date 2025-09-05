Nicole Mitchell's sentencing on burglary convictions delayed

The sentencing hearing for a former Minnesota state senator convicted of burglary has been delayed due to her attorney's illness.

Nicole Mitchell was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but according to court documents, a judge has granted her motion to reschedule the hearing to 9 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The judge's ruling states one of Mitchell's attorneys "is suffering from a short-term illness which precludes him being able to sufficiently prepare in time for the sentencing hearing." The prosecution objected to the motion, but the judge said he did "not find that a continuance would result in prejudice to the State."

In July, a jury found Mitchell guilty of felony first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools for breaking into her stepmother's Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, home in April 2024. She resigned from the Minnesota Senate a week later.

Mitchell represented parts of Woodbury and Maplewood. A special election to fill her seat will be held on Nov. 4.