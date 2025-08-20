What is the typical weather forecast for the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair?

Here's what the weather is like at the Minnesota State Fair, historically

The sun is shining bright over the fairgrounds for all the finishing touches ahead of the "Great Minnesota Get-Together." But Mother Nature isn't always this cooperative.

"We are certainly susceptible to severe weather during the period of the year when we have the state fair. And certainly that was the case last year, where we had a pretty bad thunderstorm, caused a little bit of damage here and there," said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources climatologist Luigi Romolo.

Not only was there wind damage, but there was some heavy rain, too. Across the 12 days of the fair last year, the Twin Cities picked up more than 2 inches of rain.

The wettest 12-day fair, however, was 1977 when more than 9 inches of rain fell.

"It typically rains about three or four days out of the 12-day stretch, which is pretty typical for this time of year," said Romolo.

The fair works with the National Weather Service and says announcements will be made across the fairgrounds when you need to take shelter. Sturdy structures like the food or Grandstand buildings are marked with lightning bolts on the fair's map.

"I would not hide under a tree. I would not try to wait it out, out in the open. Just better to be safe than sorry," said Romolo.

When it comes to heat, the hottest fair day was back on Sept. 10, 1931. It was 104 degrees that day.

But the hottest 12-day stretch was 2013, with an average temperature of 79 degrees. But that doesn't look to be the case this year.

"We're in for a bit of a cool stretch here as we close out August and start September. So looks like a great fair weather for the citizens of Minnesota," said Romolo.

The last time Minnesota had a high temperature in the 60s during the fair was Sept. 3, 2021. But that looks to change this year.