Why are there so many pickle-flavored foods at the Minnesota State Fair?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – What's one thing that donuts, tacos, cheese curds, lemonade, and fudge all have in common at the Minnesota State Fair? Pickles!

At least six pickle foods made the fair's 2023 new foods list, while many other vendors hopped on board, too. So what's the big dill?

"It's the saltiness and crunchiness, it just draws all of us in," said one fairgoer.

The pickle lemonade at Nordic Waffles seems to be a hit, and even new vendor Wow Fudge turned savory into sweet. They have three different pickle fudge flavors.

Owner Anne Wateska sees pickles as less of a flavor and more of a personality.

"Pickle people are upbeat and they're fun to be around. And if you find someone that says, 'Oh I love I pickle everything,' you want to put your arm around them and go where they're going, because they're party people," Wateska said.

The pickle party took off last year with Rick's Pickle Pizza. They sold 50,000 slices.

"It's something that's kind of followed us at every other event we do, so maybe we are a little bit responsible," said Tristin Ukmar with Rick's Pickle Pizza. "We were nervous about being a one-hit wonder, and I think so far, so good."

The new foods may get all the hype, but you can't forget about the originals. Deep-fried pickles with cream cheese, dipped in ranch.

WCCO

"When I met my husband and he told me he had a fried pickle business, I knew it was going to be a great relationship [laughs]!" said Jen Finger of The Perfect Pickle.

The Perfect Pickle has been at the fair since 1998.

"We have grown very steadily every year since then," she said.

They've seen food trends come and go.

"A few years back it was bacon, bacon everything," she said.

But the pickle seems to have major staying power.

"It's sheer perfection, served up to you hot on a tray!" she said.

Now, others are taking note, and relishing in the moment.

"We just feel very blessed that people want to come here and try something new," said Stine Aasland with Nordic Waffles. "And I love how open-minded people are to try new things."

Twenty-seven vendors have pickle food items this year. Of course, agriculture is the heart of the state fair. People submit their own canned pickles for competitions, too.