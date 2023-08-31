Fairchild, the original State Fair Mascot, has ties to a Minnesota family

How did state fair mascot Fairchild get his name?

How did state fair mascot Fairchild get his name?

How did state fair mascot Fairchild get his name?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – You're probably familiar with Minnesota State Fair mascots Fairchild and Fairborn. Fairchild was the first to come around in 1966.

Fairchild was named after a St. Paul man named Henry Schields Fairchild.

"He's my great grandfather," said Larry Risser.

Risser lives in southwest Minneapolis, a retired teacher, with a love for his family history, holds onto documents and pictures of Fairchild.

Risser shared with WCCO that his great grandfather was a St. Paul entrepreneur and realtor. His most famous deal was in 1885 when he convinced and negotiated the donation of the Poor Farm land from Ramsey County to the state of Minnesota, which we now call the state fairgrounds.

"Fairchild was a very civic minded person. He was eager to see the state have a place to showcase, not only agricultural activities and products, but also the arts, the crafts, the music, the entertainment," said Risser.

Fairchild and Fairborn WCCO

Helping establish the state fairgrounds, earned Fairchild the legacy of his namesake going to the state fair mascot. In 1966, Fairchild the gopher was born, and was later joined later by his nephew, Fairborne, in 1983.

Larry makes a point to find Fairchild the gopher each time he goes to the fair.

"It's nice, you know, it's an interesting connection," said Risser.

Henry Schields Fairchild continued to invest in Minnesota up until the day he died in 1931 at age of 87.

"He believed fiercely in the future of the state of Minnesota," said Risser.

If only Fairchild could see what the future ended up looking, and how loved the state fair is today.

"I think Fairchild would love to see what became of his dream," said Risser.

There are two opportunities to meet the state fair mascots. Fairchild and his nephew Fairbourne are at the Visitors Plaza at 11am and 4pm every day of the fair.