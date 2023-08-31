Malfunction grounds State Fair's Space Tower for remainder of this year's fair

Space Tower at Minnesota State Fair closes for rest of year

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A major malfunction at the Minnesota State Fair grounded the popular Space Tower ride on Wednesday — which will be closed for the rest of the fair's run.

A fair spokesperson told WCCO they need to replace some special electronic equipment and it won't get here in time.

The timing was unfortunate, not just for fairgoers but also for WCCO's 10 p.m. show Wednesday evening. John Lauritsen's Finding Minnesota piece told the history of, you guessed it, the Space Tower.

The Space Tower is an iconic attraction and landmark that you can see from pretty much anywhere on the Fairgrounds. Built in 1964, it's hundreds of feet of history. And one family has owned the tower for more than 40 years.

The Tower is one the last major machines that runs on two DC motors, which are located at the top of the ride.

Throughout its history, the only time the ride really got stuck was when a squirrel had a close encounter with a transformer and knocked out power to half the Fairgrounds.