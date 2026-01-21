Watch CBS News
State Fair

Admission, parking prices will stay stable for 2026 Minnesota State Fair

Anthony Bettin
Admission and parking prices for the Minnesota State Fair will remain the same in 2026, organizers announced.

Pre-purchased tickets will stay at $17 through Aug. 26, while regular admission at the gate will remain $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and kids. On-site parking will still be $25.

"We remain focused on delivering a great day at the fair while being thoughtful stewards of this storied treasure," fair CEO Renee Alexander said. "Minnesotans care deeply about their State Fair, and our approach is to make smart investments that honor tradition, set the standard for high-value, high-quality experiences, and ensure the fair's continued relevance and significance for generations."  

The 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together will run Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. Last year's fair saw an attendance of more than 1.9 million.

The fair's governing board also approved $67 million in expenses for 2026, including $23 million for improvement and maintenance and $44 million in operating expenses.

Some of the 2026 Grandstand acts have already been announced, including "Weird Al" Yankovic and Rod Stewart.

