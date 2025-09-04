Lawmakers polled Minnesota State Fairgoers on marijuana, immigration and more. Here are the results.

The Minnesota State Fair isn't just a fun place to snack and shop, it's a chance to get a pulse of the state on hot-button issues.

Nearly 10,000 people participated in the 2025 House of Representatives State Fair Poll, touching on topics that dominated the recent legislative session and maybe conversations at the dinner table.

There were 12 questions. Here are a few that stood out.

Safety and security for state lawmakers was heightened this summer after two were violently ambushed in their homes along with their spouses. To that end: Should guns be banned inside the State Capitol building? Nearly 80% percent said yes, they should be banned. About 17% said no, and 4% were undecided/had no opinion.

Right now, guns are allowed in the Capitol for people with a permit to carry. Banning would require legislative approval.

Next up: Should undocumented immigrants be prohibited from accessing state programs? About 27% percent said yes, but 66% percent said no.

During this year's legislative session, lawmakers voted to end the state's health insurance program for undocumented adults, impacting about 15,000 people who had signed up. They'll lose coverage Jan. 1 next year.

Marijuana has been legal in Minnesota for more than two years now. Getting the retail market up and running has been a slow process to say the least.

To that end: Should cities and counties be allowed to prohibit cannabis businesses in their community? About 47% said yes, while 41% percent said no. Roughly 10% were undecided/had no opinion. It was one of the more closely divided responses in the survey. Right now, state law prohibits bans on marijuana businesses.

Let's end with a lighter topic that's ingrained in Minnesota's culture. Should Minnesotans ages 65 and older be allowed to receive a free fishing license? Overwhelmingly, 70% said yes, let seniors drop a line at no cost. Only 19.1% said no, while nearly 11% were undecided/had no opinion.

Only people over 90 years old can get a free fishing license in the state.

Other topics in the survey included whether to raise taxes on the state's highest earners, free breakfast and lunch for students and if state funding could be used to build or renovate sports stadiums.

To see the answers to all of the questions, click here.