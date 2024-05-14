Minnesota State Fair releases free entertainment lineup for 2024

A look back at the Minnesota State Fair | WCCO 75th Anniversary

ST. PAUL, Minn. — For those fairgoers who are more frugally inclined, the Minnesota State Fair has released its lineup of free entertainment for this year.

More than 900 shows will take place throughout the fair's 12 days. Seven stages will feature musicians, magicians, dancers and other acts.

Highlights this year include local band Semisonic, they of the hit "Closing Time," playing the fair's last two days at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell; country act The War & Treaty playing the same stage on Aug. 26 and 27; and Tommy Prine, son of the late John Prine, playing the bandshell.

The full lineup can be seen on the fair's website.

This year's Great Minnesota Get-Together is set for Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Organizers have said ticket prices won't increase this year.

Total attendance for the 2023 fair was 1.8 milion — the sixth-highest on record.

Organizers last month announced the now-traditional early taste of the Minnesota State Fair is coming back for a fourth year. The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be held May 23-26 at the fairgrounds.