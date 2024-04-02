Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returning to offer preview of Great Minnesota Get-Together

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The now-traditional early taste of the Minnesota State Fair is coming back for a fourth year.

Organizers announced Tuesday the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be held May 23-26 at the fairgrounds.

This will be the event's fourth year of offering popular vendors and entertainment from the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Nearly 40 food and beverage vendors will serve up nosh at this year's kickoff, including Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar, Fresh French Fries, Pronto Pups and more. Specialty brews such as Mini Donut Beer, Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer and Key Lime Pie Beer will be on tap.

READ MORE: 2023 Minnesota State Fair food, animals, and guests by the numbers

The Giant Slide will also be in operation, and Can Can Wonderland will host Mini Golf On-A-Stick with courses inspired by the fair.

Each day of the kickoff will feature musical acts and other entertainment as well.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the fair's website. Buying advance tickets will cost you $13, while tickets at the gate will run $16. Children 4 and younger are free. Limited free parking will be available for attendees.

This year's Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2. Organizers said ticket prices for this year's event will be the same as last year.