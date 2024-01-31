Minnesota soldiers prepare for deployment to Kuwait Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of citizen soldiers are about to head into a volatile part of the world.

More than 550 Minnesota "Red Bulls" will soon deploy to Kuwait. It's a 10-month mission through the end of the year.

Several members of the VFW in Minneapolis are amongst the 500 troops being deployed to Kuwait.

"We had a nice little redeployment party for them the other day at the VF and they seemed in good spirits," said Jason Defrietas.

The Uptown post is preparing to do what it can to make sure its comrades can keep their minds focused on their mission.

"One of the ways we plan to support the soldiers is by trying to help them feel connected to back home. So care packages, photos, videos, the funny things that have been happening while they've been away and just checking in on them to see how they are doing and handling the stress of their new environment," said Jeff Rustad.

READ MORE: Minnesota National Guard celebrates 50 years partnering with Norway

Their mission is one they cannot talk about. According to the Minnesota National Guard, they are leaving on a regularly scheduled deployment.

But that does not stop members of Post 246 from being concerned about their wellbeing.

"They go into it just knowing that that's their duty and I have to respect that," said Brendan Sapeinza.

Just days ago, three U.S. soldiers were killed and dozens more servicemembers hurt in a drone attack in Jordan.

These VFW members have all served overseas and know about the uncertainty there.

But there is a sense of honor amongst all who serve and that shines bright here.

"I feel really proud for these guys. It's always interesting when you see the younger generation kind of stepping up and filling in the footsteps, filling in those shoes after you've left them. I know that they've got the training, I know that they've got the experience, this not being their first deployment, so really just proud, "said Jason Cole.

"It's a feeling of duty and honor that you are going to be the one going over there and serving your country. But for them, I didn't see any fear in their eyes," said Rustad.

The VFW will also support the family of deployed troops by connecting them to resources or just lending a hand.

WCCO reporter Reg Chapman and photojournalist Chris Cruz are both members of Post 246 and auxiliary.