Some Minnesota schools are closing early as winter storm approaches. See the latest listings.

A handful of Minnesota schools so far have decided to close early as a winter storm is expected to bring snow — with significant totals possible in parts — to the state beginning Tuesday night.

A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. for a large swath of the state, stretching from the Arrowhead to parts of southern Minnesota, and including the Twin Cities. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in effect.

By Wednesday morning, there could be up to 5 inches of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities area. There could be more accumulation to the north and west, with areas like Plymouth, Andover and Forest Lake seeing up to 8 inches of snow.

But the highest snow totals will likely be in central and northern Minnesota.

A quick freeze Tuesday evening could turn untreated surfaces icy as winds ramp up and visibility drops. Travel conditions will be impacted, with slick roads, slower commutes and a spike in crashes expected.

In preparation for the winter storm impacts, some schools have announced early closures. Check the updated list below.

