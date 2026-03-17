St. Patrick's Day snow in the Twin Cities, then a fast warmup

Tuesday gets off to a quiet start before snow develops in the afternoon and into the evening in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the 20s, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with slick roads for the evening commute.

Snow wraps up Tuesday night with some light drifting as winds stay up a bit.

WCCO

Wednesday gets off to a chilly start, then temperatures rebound to near 40 degrees. Roads improve as melting begins.

A noticeable warmup occurs between Thursday and Saturday with highs climbing into the 50s by Saturday — ramping up snowmelt.

Sunday will still be mild overall with a low chance of a rain or snow mix from a passing system.