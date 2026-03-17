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St. Patrick's Day snow in the Twin Cities, then a fast warmup

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Tuesday gets off to a quiet start before snow develops in the afternoon and into the evening in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be in the 20s, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with slick roads for the evening commute.

Snow wraps up Tuesday night with some light drifting as winds stay up a bit.  

WCCO

Wednesday gets off to a chilly start, then temperatures rebound to near 40 degrees. Roads improve as melting begins.

A noticeable warmup occurs between Thursday and Saturday with highs climbing into the 50s by Saturday — ramping up snowmelt.

Sunday will still be mild overall with a low chance of a rain or snow mix from a passing system.

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