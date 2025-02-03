Schools in west-central Minnesota announce delays due to snow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 3, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 3, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Several schools in central and western Minnesota have announced delays Monday morning after snow moved through the area overnight.

Alexandria Public Schools, West Central Area Schools, schools in Osakis and more are delayed at least two hours. You can see the full list of delays on WCCO's school closings page.

Snow moved into western Minnesota Sunday night and dragged east across the state through the overnight hours. Central Minnesota was hit the hardest and will see the highest snow totals, according to WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames. A winter weather advisory remains in place for the area through 9 a.m.

A NEXT Drive Alert is also in place for the morning commute due to snowy roads.

The snow should wrap up by mid-morning, after which time we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-20s.

Delays on this page are current as of