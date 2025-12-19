See the latest Minnesota school closings after yet another winter blast blows through

A number of Minnesota schools have closed on Friday after a fresh dose of winter snow rolled through parts of the state.

Snow started in the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. A NEXT Weather Alert was in effect Thursday for both the snow and the wind and the cold, causing roads to freeze up across the Twin Cities.

Wind chills range from the negative 10s to negative 20s Friday morning, with highs eventually rising into the 10s.

Travel improves during the day but cold air keeps conditions slow to change. There is another chance of snow across northern Minnesota, and the metro could get clipped late Friday night.

As of 8:30 a.m., roughly a dozen schools in the state had announced they were either closed or delayed for Friday classes.

