Minnesota Rusco bankruptcy filing is leaving homeowners in the lurch. Here's what you can do if you're impacted

by WCCO Reporter Connor Wight

When Charley Smith took a hard fall last year, robbing him of his ability to walk unassisted, his wife Kathy Smith made it a priority to make their Elk River, Minnesota, home safer.

They trusted home remodeler Minnesota Rusco with a $10,000 deposit, tasking them with making their shower bigger and installing handrails for Charley Smith to hold on to.

The couple have no idea where their money is after Minnesota Rusco's abrupt closure in October. A Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing all but ensures that the Smiths and other customers won't see a refund, at least not directly from the company.

"It's just gut wrenching," Kathy Smith said. "You have to save a long time to save $10,000 or more."

The company, founded in 1955, was sold by its former Minnesota owners to Texas-based Renovo Home Services. Renovo, Minnesota Rusco and about 15 other companies have combined debts of somewhere between $100 million and $500 million, according to court filings. Those figures dwarf the estimated assets, listed in the range of $1 million to $10 million.

According to Wesley Scott, managing partner with bankruptcy firm LifeBack Law Firm, it's unlikely that customers and local subcontractors will get any of their money back from Rusco directly. They're considered unsecured creditors, and when assets are liquidated and divided under Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the unsecured creditors are the last to receive any kind of payment.

"The reverberations that will come from this bankruptcy filing are going to be enormous," Scott said. "When one entity cannot pay you and you don't get paid, that reverberates. There will be other bankruptcy filings because of this."

While Charley Smith comes downstairs using a mechanical chair lift, Kathy Smith can only look in dismay at the three holes drilled into the side of the shower. It's the only evidence that there was anything done in exchange for the $10,000 deposit.

They certainly aren't alone. WCCO identified at least 10 people who have filed claims against Rusco since the company closed in late October, including Debbie Brown in Cottage Grove. She said that she used part of her mother's inheritance to put a deposit on a new front door for her home, leaving her out about $10,800.

"That stings that that's probably gone. I don't think I'm going to see any of it," Brown said.

Both Brown and the Smiths filed those claims in hopes that they will be paid out by the state of Minnesota. The state's department of labor and industry has established a contractor recovery fund to assist consumers who may have become victims of contractor scams or other similar situations. The 2024 annual report on the fund shows that there were $5.52 million worth of approved claims last year against 61 contractors.

Spokesperson for the Minnesota Attorney General's Office John Stiles said that the office intends to participate in the creditor's hearing scheduled for December 12, 2025. The office has a series of recommendations for impacted Minnesotans, listed below: