Longtime business Minnesota Rusco announces it has "ceased all operations"

A longtime Minnesota company appears to no longer be in business.

A post on Rusco's website says they have ceased all operations.

"We would like to wish our staff and their families the best as they navigate these difficult times and thank all of Minnesota for their 70 years of support and trust," the post reads.

Local owners Dianna and Jay Deems say no one in Minnesota knew anything about the closure until it happened. They say they are "sickened by what happened" and that they are "going through a mess here."

The company is known for its catchy jingle on their television ads.

Just a few days ago they posted on social media: "Need a new roof? Minnesota Rusco has you covered! Schedule a free estimate here."

The home improvement company is in New Hope.

