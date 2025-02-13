Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple crashes reported in Twin Cities area on a frigid Thursday morning

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're commuting in the Twin Cities area Thursday morning, you may run into some delays.

According to Minnesota transportation officials, there are about a dozen crashes just in the metro area, prompting WCCO to declare a NEXT Drive Alert. 

There are multiple crashes on Interstate 94, including eastbound lanes just south of downtown Minneapolis, and eastbound lanes near Cretin Avenue North and also Dale Street.

In the south metro there are a few crashes reported, including on westbound Highway 62 near Portland Avenue in Richfield and on westbound Interstate 494.

To the northwest, a crash is reported in Plymouth on eastbound Highway 55. To the northeast, there's a crash on westbound Highway 36 in Roseville.  

A cold weather advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities through 9 a.m., with wind chills near minus 30.

For more information, including crashes in greater Minnesota, visit the 511 website

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.