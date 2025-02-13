Multiple crashes reported in Twin Cities area on a frigid Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're commuting in the Twin Cities area Thursday morning, you may run into some delays.

According to Minnesota transportation officials, there are about a dozen crashes just in the metro area, prompting WCCO to declare a NEXT Drive Alert.

There are multiple crashes on Interstate 94, including eastbound lanes just south of downtown Minneapolis, and eastbound lanes near Cretin Avenue North and also Dale Street.

In the south metro there are a few crashes reported, including on westbound Highway 62 near Portland Avenue in Richfield and on westbound Interstate 494.

To the northwest, a crash is reported in Plymouth on eastbound Highway 55. To the northeast, there's a crash on westbound Highway 36 in Roseville.

A cold weather advisory is in effect in the Twin Cities through 9 a.m., with wind chills near minus 30.

For more information, including crashes in greater Minnesota, visit the 511 website.