The numbers are in for REAL ID's Minnesota rollout

Still waiting to get your Real ID? You could still be waiting awhile.

The rush to DMV locations across Minnesota is calming since the REAL ID deadline passed a little more than a month ago, but it remains much busier than usual.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Department of Driver and Vehicles Services (DVS), shared with WCCO new numbers on applications.

A total of 76,696 people registered for a REAL ID in May. That's a drop from 101,937 in April as people tried to get signed up before the May 7 deadline.

But it's still much higher than March (70,770), February (48,398) and January (48,400). Those numbers represent only REAL ID applications. Previously, DVS averaged about 30,000 applications per month for all IDs.

If you or someone you know still needs to get a REAL ID, the DVS has two suggestions:

Wait things out. If you have a passport or don't have any domestic flights planned in the near future, DVS officials recommend waiting until this rush passes. If your need is immediate, you can speed up the time it takes to get a REAL ID in the mail by pre-applying online. Just upload the necessary documents and bring the exact same documents with you into a DVS office.

For the latter, officials say pre-applying will cut down on the wait time to get your card. However, the DVS says 70% of people don't bring in the matching documents, which could make their wait time weeks longer.