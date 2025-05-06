What travelers can expect as Real ID prepares for landing

What travelers can expect as new Real ID rules land at the airport

What travelers can expect as new Real ID rules land at the airport

What travelers can expect as new Real ID rules land at the airport

After years of delays, the deadline to have a Real ID to fly arrives on Wednesday. But Minnesota officials say only 42% of Minnesotans have updated their driver's licenses.

Despite a relatively calm Tuesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Emily Colaizy and Karolina Meier know what's coming.

"I do have one secured. I'm holding it right now for security," Colaizy said.

"Every time I've gone through TSA over the last couple of months, the TSA agents have warned me that I needed to get one," Meier said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Human Services Sec. Kristi Noem and local TSA reps assured fliers without Real ID that they won't be turned away — but their experience will take longer.

"Definitely our goal is not to create panic or to make people, you know, feel like they have to cancel flights or anything like that. But really we want people to know that those passengers could be directed to another line, they could subjected to extra screening," said Regional TSA Spokesperson Jessica Mayle. "Eventually it will be where you cannot get through, and I would not want to be at the checkpoint when that happens."

Fliers like Les King already have a backup plan.

"They let me on the plane with my passport, so they should get me back to my work location with my passport," King said.

Others, however, are scrambling to the DMV.

"It was kind of panicked, but I just wanted to make sure that I did my due diligence as soon as I found out to get in here and get my ID so that I can make my flight," said DMV customer Holly Wurth.

"We've heard so many delays over the years, even, of, 'You have to have it,' and then it's delayed. And I think some people probably didn't believe that it was ever going to actually execute and probably waited until the last minute," Meier said. "It's a lot to go through just to get a star on your driver's license."

If you don't have your REAL ID and are traveling, you can still bring a passport or other forms of ID, but be prepared for extra screening.

The TSA says they'll have extra staffing on hand in the days to come.