BBB warns of scams targeting Real ID applicants

Important reminders if you don't have your Real ID yet

With the May 7 deadline for obtaining a Real ID, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about scammers targeting those looking to upgrade their identification.

The BBB says fraudsters are exploiting confusion around the Real ID process by setting up phony websites and sending unsolicited messages promising quick, easy access to a Real ID, often in exchange for sensitive personal information.

Real ID is a federally compliant, security-enhanced form of identification that will be required for all individuals over the age of 18 to board domestic flights, enter federal buildings and access certain secure facilities. Cards that meet Real ID standards can be identified by a star in the upper portion of the card.

"If you're asked to provide additional information, such as bank account information or credit card numbers, likely a red flag of a scam," said Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau.

The only way to obtain a Real ID is in person at your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). While some states may allow applicants to begin the process online, all Real ID applications must be completed in person.

The DMV will never contact individuals via text, social media, email, or phone to request personal or financial information.

Scammers have been known to use fake websites and direct messages to lure unsuspecting victims. The BBB warns consumers not to enter any information into these sites and to report suspicious activity to BBB Scam Tracker.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or scammed is encouraged to report the incident to the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau.