Minnesota native Rachel Banham shares lessons from her 10-season WNBA journey

On Sunday night, Rachel Banham led the Chicago Sky (5-12) with 20 points and six three-pointers, nearly resulting in a huge upset win over the first-place Minnesota Lynx.

It's hard to believe the player Minnesota basketball fans saw play varsity hoops as a Lakeville North eighth grader, is now in her 10th season in the WNBA.

"Your body hurts more the older you get, for sure," smiled Banham, who turns 32 next week. "But you learn to take care of yourself better and better. I don't always have to be on my feet. You can get better by watching film and just having conversations about basketball. I don't always have to be getting shots up. You make adjustments as you get older."

Banham had her share of viral moments when she played for the University of Minnesota Gophers. Buzzer beaters, a 60-piece, even a tweet from Kobe Bryant. She entered the league as the fourth overall pick. But that notoriety pales in comparison to the women's game now. Her young Chicago teammates Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith are prime examples.

"Just with social media, it's different in that way. Obviously, social media plays a huge role in our presence online," said Banham. "I didn't have that when I came into the league. Obviously, it's added pressure too. A lot more eyes on you. But it's grown our game a lot for us. Because people get to see us. And we're so much more accessible. I feel like when I got in the league, it was hard to watch games. Now, you can find all the games. You can watch them anywhere. That's grown so much."

On Sunday, Banham put on a show against the Lynx, leading Chicago in scoring. The Sky fell just short as Minnesota won 80-75. For Banham, there's just something about a familiar gym.

"I love playing in the Target Center. I have really good memories here," she said. "I won a state tournament here. I obviously played here for four seasons. I just love coming here, seeing all our fans and my family."