Minnesota politcal leaders call for unity in wake of Donald Trump assassination attempt

MINNEAPOLIS — The Republican National Convention is now underway in Milwaukee. Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, there are calls for unity and toning down divisive rhetoric.

After the assassination attempt, Trump wrote on social media, "In this moment it is more important than ever that we stand United."

And it's not just happening at the national level — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is among the Minnesota leaders calling for a reset in our conversations.

"Some of the political rhetoric gets out of hand," Klobuchar said. "That is something, but it goes beyond that. It's also individual citizens, they have to be able to look each other in the eye again, and we lost some of that during the pandemic."

David Hann, the chair of the Minnesota GOP, has the same message.

"I would just hope that people would take a step back and recognize we can differ without going to such extremes as this," he said.

It's not clear how long this newfound unity effort will last, but it resulted in a Biden-Harris campaign event in Minnesota being canceled.

Attorney General Keith Ellison was scheduled to hold a news conference to sharply criticize the former president as well as the conservative Project 2025. That event was canceled, an aide said, because of the assassination attempt.

Trump told a Washington newspaper that following the shooting on Saturday, he has rewritten his entire convention speech to focus on "bringing the country together." Trump will deliver that speech Thursday night.