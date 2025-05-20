Minnesota police departments will all be required to trace crime guns following WCCO investigation

Police in Minnesota will be required to trace crime guns following WCCO investigation

A bill passed this legislative session will require police in Minnesota to start tracing all guns recovered from crime scenes.

The bill was brought to lawmakers following a WCCO investigation. It's the result of a series of stories where WCCO took viewers inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' National Tracing Center in West Virginia. The report shared that law enforcement across the state can trace guns recovered at crime scenes through the ATF.

WCCO discovered that not all agencies used the free system to gain leads.

State Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, saw the stories and proposed a bill requiring all agencies in the state to trace crime guns. And to check an often-overlooked box to share information with other agencies. He told us he hopes it will reduce violent crime, aid in the fight against gun trafficking and improve investigations.

Agencies like the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments already trace all crime guns. Now it will be required for all police departments in the state.

Travis Riddle, special agent in charge of the ATF in St. Paul, told WCCO it "strongly supports the use of eTrace as a vital tool in the fight against gun violence. When law enforcement agencies participate in eTrace and choose to share trace data, it enhances our collective ability to link gun crimes across jurisdictions, identify statewide crime patterns, and potentially uncover firearms trafficking networks operating in Minnesota. Maximizing participation in eTrace strengthens partnerships and helps keep our communities safer."

The bill is part of the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Report passed by the House and Senate on Sunday. Next, the governor will sign it into law.