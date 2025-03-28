Watch CBS News
Politics

Bill would require law enforcement in Minnesota to track guns recovered from crime scenes

By
Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as an intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist joined WCCO as a reporter in May 2014. She also anchors "WCCO Saturday Morning" from 8-9 a.m.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

A WCCO investigation led to the creation of this new gun bill
A WCCO investigation led to the creation of this new gun bill 01:41

Police in Minnesota aren't required to track guns recovered from crime scenes, but a proposal to change that had its first hearing by state lawmakers on Friday.

The proposal comes less than a year after a WCCO investigation into tracing crime guns through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' National Tracing Center. We took you to West Virginia to see the process and showed how the trace can make a difference in solving a gun crime.

Law enforcement agencies have the ability to trace guns recovered at crime scenes through the ATF for free. WCCO discovered that not all agencies in Minnesota use the system to gain investigative leads.

Democratic state Senator Ron Latz saw WCCO's investigative series. His bill was introduced late Friday afternoon in the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

Under the proposal, all law enforcement trace guns found at crime scenes. Latz hopes the measure will reduce violent crime, aid in the fight against gun trafficking and improve investigations.

"The purpose of it is to allow investigations where guns were found at a crime scene to figure out where the gun came from, who it belonged to, how it got into the stream of commerce, and whether or not there's been previous history of it being involved in crimes as well," Latz said. "It's really, really important for law enforcement to be able to solve crimes that involve guns."

Latz chairs the committee that heard the bill, which is part of his 2025 legislative agenda. 

The bill in the Senate won't need another hearing and will be considered to be included in a broader public safety package. There is a companion bill in the Minnesota House.

Jennifer Mayerle
web-jennifer-mayerle-1.jpg

Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as an intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist joined WCCO as a reporter in May 2014. She also anchors "WCCO Saturday Morning" from 8-9 a.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.