Minnesota pitches bid to host 2027 World Expo

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The United States hasn't hosted a World's Fair in nearly 40 years, but that could soon change. Minnesota is among five other places competing to host the World Expo in 2027.

Representatives from the Minnesota USA World Expo 2027 pitched the United States' proposal to the International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris. They chose a theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet."

"There's huge international awareness of Mayo Clinic of our healthcare community in Minnesota, and our medical technology firms," Minnesota USA Expo President & CEO John Stanoch.

"Coming out of a two-year pandemic, facing challenges worldwide when it comes to our planet and just looking forward to trying to find solutions to both those things," Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse said on choosing the theme which he said was more relevant now than ever.

The proposed site for the 90-day event is next to Mall of America in Bloomington, which attracts around 40 million visitors a year.

Minnesota USA Expo

"There's freeway access, it's close to the international airport, its connected by light rail from Minneapolis and St. Paul," Busse said.

They estimate it would draw 14 million visitors from around the world, create 34,000 jobs and leave an economic impact of $729 million. Busse said the World's Expo would run from mid-May to mid-August, ending in time for the Minnesota State Fair.

The $2 billion project would be funded privately, through things like ticket sales and sponsors. Four other countries are also competing to host: Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Thailand.

The team said they have support from President Joe Biden, bipartisan lawmakers and the state department.

"We are just really looking forward to welcoming the world to Minnesota because we know we are welcoming people, and we know the opportunity to host this is something the community will embrace," Stanoch said.

Minnesota lost a previous bid to host the Expo in 2023. This fall, national and international officials with BIE will visit Bloomington and check out the site. Countries will cast their final votes next June.