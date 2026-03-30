Minnesota musician Hardy White cuts first record deal at age 57: "I think my grandkids are my no. 1 fans"

A Minnesota singer has made the big time, signing his first record deal after 43 years in the music business.

Whether it's hitting the gym at 3 a.m., letting the creative juices flow in the home studio at 5 a.m., or laying down tracks at the recording studio by 9 a.m., achieving your dream can be a grind. But for musician Hardy White, it's his life.

"I think it takes that dedication. If I want you to invest in me and invest your time, if you come to my show, I'm going to make you tired by watching me," White said.

He's been in the grind and on the journey for a long time, playing guitar, writing and even doing some dancing for other headliners.

"Being around all these artists has prepared me for this journey of my own, 43 years later," he said.

Now White's the headline, singing his own style of music with rock, country and R&B meshed together.

Hardy White WCCO

"I'm blown away, especially when you work for something so hard and seems like it's never going to come. Am I going to be a construction worker for the rest of my life? Which is good, because it provided for my family, helped send my kids to college," he said.

White and his wife of more than 30 years have raised eight kids. At age 57, he feels like he's 30.

"I think my grandkids are my no. 1 fans," he said.

White recently signed his first record deal with Hygh Tension Records and Virgin Music Group, and is releasing his first song.

"'What Dem Cowboys Say,' that's my swag, that's my, you know, that's my thing," he said. "It represents my personality, about how we don't turn the other cheek. Don't like a liar, can't stand a thief."

The release party is Friday, April 3, at Frigaards in Mahtomedi. White will be signing autographs, singing "What Dem Cowboys Say" and showing you that dreams can come true.

"Don't ever give up because if you do, you'll regret it," he said.

White is excited about his future, and plans to perform at this year's Minnesota State Fair.