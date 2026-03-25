Minnesota Legislature aims to tackle surveillance pricing

Minnesota lawmakers and grocery store workers are joining forces to push for legislation to tackle surveillance pricing.

Surveillance pricing is when companies use data collected on you to set individualized pricing for consumers. Prices can change with the press of a button.

Lawmakers and unions alike say they're worried it will not only make things more expensive, but take away jobs. It could also lead to more personal information being stored, they add.

A bill to ban surveillance pricing failed in committee Wednesday morning.

"If my neighbor and I go to the same store on the same day and stand in the same aisle, the bananas should cost the same," said DFL Sen. Erin Murphy. "If your business model tries to make the most out of people who can afford it the least — something is broken. If the algorithm tells you to maximize the profit off a poor mom buying diapers, turn the algorithm off or we will."

With a divided Minnesota Legislature, any bill is going to need both DFL and GOP support.

This story will be updated.