Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota lawmakers reach budget agreement days before session's end

By
Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings
Reporter
Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Minnesota legislative leaders have come to a budget agreement just days before the end of the session. 

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and other top state officials say they will be announcing the framework of the budget at a 10:15 a.m. news conference.

Despite the deal, a special session is still very likely.  

The 2025 session was marked by a delayed start in the House amid a power dispute; in terms of the balance of power, that chamber is evenly split for only the second time in modern history.

There were also three special sessions for vacant seats, and a former GOP senator was arrested and charged for soliciting a minor for sex.

This is a developing story, so check back for more. CBS News Minnesota will stream the news conference live Thursday morning. 

Note: Video is from May 12, 2025. 

Caroline Cummings

Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.