Minnesota lawmakers reach budget agreement days before session's end

Minnesota legislative leaders have come to a budget agreement just days before the end of the session.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and other top state officials say they will be announcing the framework of the budget at a 10:15 a.m. news conference.

Despite the deal, a special session is still very likely.

The 2025 session was marked by a delayed start in the House amid a power dispute; in terms of the balance of power, that chamber is evenly split for only the second time in modern history.

There were also three special sessions for vacant seats, and a former GOP senator was arrested and charged for soliciting a minor for sex.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

Note: Video is from May 12, 2025.