Minnesota House clears more funding for state Capitol security

The Minnesota House on Wednesday approved a measure to maintain boosted Capitol security and provide protection when needed for lawmakers off Capitol grounds.

The bill, which passed 92-42, earmarks $24 million in extra funding in the current two-year budget to support ongoing weapons screenings at the Capitol and the State Patrol staff needed to keep that operating. That also includes a boost for protection for Minnesota courts.

The move comes in the wake of the lawmaker shooting attacks last June that killed former DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and wounded DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, both of whom say they sustained permanent injuries.

"It is crucial for public safety. It is crucial for the exercise of First Amendment rights. It is crucial for our democracy," said Rep. Kelly Moller, the DFL author of the bill.

Minnesota lawmakers have faced an increased number of threats in recent years, according to data from the Department of Public Safety shared with WCCO. Last year, 93 threats against lawmakers were reported to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is a 400% increase over the year before, with 18 threats reported.

The agency has received 78 threat reports year-to-date in 2026. The legislation establishes a new unit where the State Patrol could be dispatched to for personal security for lawmakers if there is a credible threat against their safety.

"Every member needs to be safe so they can do the important work that the public elected them to do. Standardizing protocols, coordination and communication across multiple law enforcement entities is complex. It is nuanced and it is evolving. That is why sustained investment matters," said DFL Rep. Julie Greene.

But not everyone is on board with the plan. Several Republicans during a lengthy debate on Wednesday raised concern about increased funding for a fortified Capitol building and suggested lawmakers should prioritize the safety elsewhere, like schools, instead of for themselves.

"Here we have a bill that, if you go back to its core, drastically changes the intentions that Cass Gilbert had when he designed this building so Minnesotans could interact with their government," said GOP Rep. Isaac Schultz.

The Senate last week approved its own version of the proposal, which the House did not accept and instead proceeded with its own plan that is less expensive. That means both chambers must hash out their differences to find a solution that can get the votes to pass and make its way to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.

Walz signed an executive order earlier this year to install the metal detectors at Capitol entrances. The funding in the bills before the Legislature would sustain the extra security.