As food shelves break records, Minnesota lawmakers contemplate boosted state support

More people are relying on food shelves than ever before — there were a record 9 million visits last year — as the high cost of living stretches family budgets thin.

Advocates and individuals who work at these hunger relief sites hope the Minnesota legislature will shore up support this session to meet the soaring demand.

"It has absolutely hit record levels. So we knew the need was growing during COVID, and that continues to be the case," Michelle Ness, executive director of PRISM in Golden Valley said in an interview Friday. "Last year, 61% of the households that we served were using the food shelf for the very first time."

Earlier this week, Ness testified to a Senate committee endorsing a bill that would earmark an additional $8 million in the next two-year budget for food shelves in the state, which would double the base funding the program received last biennium.

For the last three years, the number of families served by food shelves has shattered records. PRISM saw more people come through their doors in January than they ever have in a single month with 6,000 visits, Ness said.

She attributes the high cost of living — from groceries to insurance to child care — to the increase. But as families brace for sticker shock at the grocery store, food shelves feel that too.

PRISM budgets for $20,000 per month to stock up, but that money only goes so far.

"Every single week, we go through all of the food that we have," Ness said, which is why she hopes the legislature acts this year to increase the state's share of money to support the work they do.

Michael Olson, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, told lawmakers that for every $1 his organization receives in support, it can provide $4 back to the community. Olson also shared that he's witnessed a surge in first-time food shelf visitors.

"Without [state funding], we would not be able to service all of the people that come in, and given what's coming up or what we see in the federal support and questions there, we're concerned about our ability to meet needs going forward," he said.

The funding may be included in a larger budget at the end of session.