Minnesota lawmakers remain divided on budget as session winds down

As of Monday, there is just one week left in Minnesota's legislative session, and there is still no deal at the State Capitol.

Legislative leaders admit they are getting close to the time when staff will not have time to process the bills before the deadline on May 19 at midnight.

A heavy hitter with a heavenly endorsement weighed in at the Capitol. The bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is in favor of keeping free health care benefits for undocumented immigrants.

"Are we going to let them die in the streets?" Bishop Kevin Kenney said. "We are going to just let them suffer? Or are we going to allow them, all of us, the basic health care that we need?"

Gov. Tim Walz says he believes a compromise can be reached. He said,

"I have made it clear from the front end that you have got to cover children," Walz said. "Those children didn't make the choice. Whether you disagree with the choice or if you think something should be different, these children need to get health care."

DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy added, "We are facing a need to balance the budget at a really uncertain time, with the federal government sending a lot of uncertainty and chaos in our direction."

GOP leaders were reluctant to talk to specifics as they arrived for midday negotiations on Monday. Other stumbling blocks include unemployment insurance for part-time workers like school bus drivers, and making cuts in advance of the January 2026 rollout of paid family and sick leave policies that would cover every worker in the state.

If no agreement is reached by May 19 at midnight, the legislature will have to go into special session to come up with a balanced budget bill.