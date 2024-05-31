Minnesota law enforcement officers are facing increase in attacks by shooters, state data shows

MINNEAPOLIS — Flags are flying at half-staff across Minnesota to mark the death of Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was fatally shot in a mass shooting on Thursday afternoon.

A civilian was also killed, according to police, and four others were hurt, including another officer, a firefighter and two other civilians. The suspect is also dead.

Officer Jamal Mitchell Minneapolis Police Department

Mitchell, 36, is the first Minneapolis police officer to die in the line of duty in two decades. Back in 2002, officers answered a call about a woman with a gun at a public housing complex on the 3100 block of Blaisdell Avenue. She ultimately killed 35-year-old Officer Melissa Schmidt during a shootout in a bathroom. Schmidt returned fire and killed the woman.

Schmidt had spent six years on the force and served with the United States Marines.

Mitchell is the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were murdered during a standoff in February.

Officer Melissa Schmidt WCCO

More Minnesota officers have come under attack by shooters in recent years. State crime data show overall assaults on law enforcement jumped from about 400 to 900 over five years.

Suspects shot at officers 10 times in 2019, but nearly 60 times last year.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 60 police officers have been killed across the country this year.