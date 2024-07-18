Minnesota is changing its child car seat laws next month. Here's what that means.

MINNEAPOLIS — Important changes are coming to Minnesota child passenger safety laws starting next month.

The new law gives more guidance on child car seats, specifying ages for car seats in addition to the child's size.

Under the new law, children must remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least 2 years of age and have outgrown the seat, per the manufacturer's instructions.

Once a child is at least 4 years old and meets the height and weight requirements, they can use a belt-positioning booster seat.

When a child is 9 years or older and can pass the five-step test to demonstrate the seat belt fits correctly, they can ride without an additional car seat.

To pass the five-step test, the shoulder belt should cross between the child's shoulder and neck; their lower back should be against the vehicle seat; the lap belt should sit on their thighs; their knees should bend at the edge of the seat and their feet should be flat on the floor. They should be able to ride that way for the whole car trip.

Children under 13 must sit in the backseat whenever possible.

If the child falls into more than one category, such as being over age 2 but under the size limit, it's recommended to place them in the safer restraint.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the new law is based on child seat recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In Minnesota from 2019 to 2023, of the nearly 13,000 children ages 0 to 7 involved in crashes who were properly restrained, 89% were not injured while another 10% only suffered minor injuries, according to the state's public safety department.

The changes go into effect on Aug. 1.