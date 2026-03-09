Minnesotans honor International Women's Day with Powderhorn Park march, art markets

Across the world on this International Women's Day, in Spain, Ukraine and here in Minnesota, thousands marched to support women's rights, end sexism and speak out.

In Minneapolis, one of the many ways to honor the day was by visiting a female-led art market.

Inside a historical St. Anthony Main venue, "It's all women artists!" said Josie Wilkening, an artist working the market.

She was in a room full of nearly 65 vendors.

"It's inspiring. It's fun. It's nice to get the feedback and see the smiles on everyone's faces" said Emmanuelna Suah, a vendor who creates all-natural soaps.

"It feels really good to get out and see people and have that camaraderie" said local illustrator Rae Ritchie.

"Ninety percent of people who've come through here are women from the ages of 20 to 80 — that's atypical for shows" said Wilkening. "Usually 50% men and 50% women."

The United Nations says the day is recognized on March 8 due to how women responded and moved during the Russian Revolution in 1917.

At Powderhorn Park, a large group gathered and hit city streets, using loud voices and expressing strong opinions. And Minnesotans' reasonings for recognizing the day spread far and wide.

"It's been pretty heavy the last few months so having two daughters and raising them in the current situation, I want to make sure they know they're cherished and appreciated as much as anybody else" said Abbey Campbell of Minnetonka.

Current U.S. Census data estimates women and girls make up 49.9% of the Minnesota population.