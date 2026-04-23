Minnesota House passes bill banning "nudification technology"

The Minnesota House has passed a bill to ban apps and websites that create fake, sexualized pictures of individuals.

The bill "prohibits the access, download, or use of nudification technology, except when the website, app, or software requires the substantial application of technological or artistic skill by a human creator directing and controlling the output," according to the House. It targets programs that use AI to fabricate a nude photo or pornographic video from someone's image.

The legislation subjects companies in violation to a civil penalty of up to half a million dollars, and allows victims to seek damages.

A companion bill is also making its way through the state Senate.

"No one should have to worry that nude images of themselves can be generated by AI, without their permission, at the push of a button," said Rep. Jess Hanson, who authored the bill. "This bill would not have been possible without the brave victims who told their heartbreaking stories about this exploitative AI feature."

The bill passed on a vote of 132-1.

State lawmakers previously made it illegal to create and distribute AI-generated sexually explicit material of someone, as well as to use deepfakes to influence the outcome of an election.

The Trump administration last year announced it would challenge AI laws made at the state level, and last month announced a "comprehensive national legislative framework" for regulating the technology. The White House said "a patchwork of conflicting state laws would undermine American innovation and our ability to lead the global AI race." The White House itself has posted AI-altered images of Minnesota protesters on social media, and President Trump earlier this month posted an AI image of himself as Jesus.