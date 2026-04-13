Trump faces backlash after posting AI image appearing to depict him like Jesus

Washington — President Trump's Sunday night Truth Social post of an AI-generated image appearing to depict him in the likeness of Jesus Christ sparked intense backlash, even from some of his most vocal supporters. The post was deleted from the president's Truth Social account late Monday morning.

The image, a slightly altered version of one posted months ago by right-wing influencer Nick Adams, shows the president in a white robe and red sash with a ball of light in one hand and the other hand extended in healing.

The president's post came on Orthodox Easter, exactly one week after other Christians in the U.S. and around the world celebrated Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday.

President Trump posted this AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social on Sunday, April 12. TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump

As of Monday morning, the president has not apologized for the image. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

"Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this," responded Riley Gaines, the conservative activist who has been the administration's voice on the topic of transgender athletes in women's sports. "Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked."

"Blasphemy from the Oval Office is not a funny troll," conservative media figure Cam Higby posted to X.

"I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the president both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent," wrote conservative author and podcaster Michael Knowles.

"I know he's trying to be funny, but it was a foolish post," said GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who has been a critic of some of the president's policies. "I saw a lot of Republicans commenting in it last night. Some saying he's just trolling, and others saying it's anti-Christian. When you divide your own party it is self destructive. To me it was a gaudy and juvenile post."

"It's inappropriate and embarrassing. It's offensive," wrote Ari Fleischer, a Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary in the George W. Bush administration.

Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has become increasingly critical of the president after leaving office, wrote on X: "On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump's war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus. This comes after last week's post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I'm praying against it!!!"

Conservative Christian commentator Allie Beth Stuckey posted a meme in response:

She added: "That image is what happens when Paula White is your personal pastor and people around you are continually comparing you to Christ. Trump desperately needs to understand the bad news that precedes the Good News: you are a helpless sinner in desperate need of a Savior, as we all once were."

"The media is paying attention to podcastistan breaking with Trump over Iran," conservative podcaster Erick Erickson wrote on X. "What they really should be paying attention to are the Christian Trump supporters who have stood with him through Iran, who are waking up to his blasphemy."

The president's post came shortly another post in which he lashed out against Pope Leo XIV, who has been critical of the United States' war efforts in Iran.

"I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel," the pope said in response. "Of inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war anytime that's possible."

When Adams initially posted the image of Mr. Trump, he wrote: "America has been sick for a long time. President Trump is healing this nation." Mr. Trump in March selected Adams to serve as special presidential envoy for American tourism, exceptionalism and values.