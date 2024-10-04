Hospitals across the U.S. face IV fluid shortage after Hurricane Helene

Several hospitals across the U.S. are grappling with shortages of IV fluid after flooding from Hurricane Helene forced medical fluid manufacturers to halt production.

Baxter International, the leading supplier of IV fluids to hospitals, said its facility in Marion, North Carolina, remains closed for the foreseeable future.

"Baxter's North Cove facility affected by flooding and currently closed for production as the company assesses extent of the impact," the company says in a statement on its website.

The company, which supplies about 60% of the country's IV fluid bags, added that it's working with federal agencies to support recovery efforts and "mitigate supply disruption to patients."

IV fluids are administered intravenously to treat dehydration and are critical for surgery, during which patients are asleep for a long time and unable to eat and drink.

"Remediation efforts are already underway, and we will spare no resource — human or financial — to resume production and help ensure patients and providers have the products they need," José (Joe) E. Almeida, chair, president and chief executive officer at Baxter, said in a statement.

Mass General Brigham is among the health care systems that has not received its usual supply of IV fluid. Chief preparedness and continuity officer Dr. Paul Biddinger said during a press conference Friday that the hospital network expects to receive about 40% of what it usually gets from Baxter.

Biddinger called the supply constraint "one of the biggest shortages" the hospital network has ever dealt with.

Other manufacturers of IV fluids say they're ramping up production to help cover the shortage. B. Braun said none of its manufacturing sites were affected by the Hurricane Helene, and that it's "taking immediate steps to increase production at our pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Irvine, California, and Daytona Beach, Florida, focusing on critical IV fluids."

The company as also placed its products on "protective allocation" and is encouraging providers that administer IVs to practice conservation, including by using alternative hydration methods, a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

ICU Medical, another IV fluid manufacturer, said it's also taking steps "to increase production to help meet market needs while continuing to support our existing customers."

Hospitals also experienced IV fluid shortages in 2017, when Hurricane Maria disrupted manufacturing.

"Having experienced similar challenges in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, we continue to be mindful of how we manage the supply of these medications to ensure minimal impact on our patients. Hospital operations continue as normal and patient care remains unaffected," Dr. Biddinger of Mass General Brigham said in a statement.