Minnesota governor orders flags at half staff to honor Pope Francis

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Flags are flying at half staff in Minnesota to honor Pope Francis
Flags in Minnesota will be at half staff this week to honor and remember Pope Francis

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz issued the proclamation, ordering all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until the day of Francis' interment.

"Pope Francis dedicated his life to the Catholic Church and was deeply loved by his diocese; he was known for his humility and advised his priest to show mercy and keep their doors open to everyone, saying 'my people are poor and I am one of them,'" the proclamation said in part. 

Walz was among the many Minnesota leaders who shared remembrances for the pope following his death. 

The Vatican says the pope's funeral has been scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica. 

The coffin carrying the pope, who died Monday morning after suffering a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88, will be brought in a procession Wednesday morning, accompanied by cardinals, to the basilica from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he died.

The pontiff will lie in state at the basilica from Wednesday morning until his funeral.

The papal funeral is broken down into three separate phases, or "stations." They are the preparation of the body, the viewing of the body and then the burial.

After the funeral Mass at St. Peter's, Pope Francis' coffin will be taken to the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, where he will be entombed.

Frank Andrews, Seth Doane and Tucker Reals contributed to this report.

