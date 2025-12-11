Minnesota Somalis look to bust stereotypes with social media video

You've likely seen the videos of ICE agents flooding Minnesota, and heard the president's "garbage" comments about the Somali community. It's all combined to create a community living in fear.

"If I do interact with federal agents, I know to have my documents and present those documents, which is something that I never thought I would have to do," Salma Hussein, a Somali elementary school principal, said.

Hussein is one of several Minnesota Somalis taking part in a new video, featuring Somali doctors, nurses and attorneys showcasing their professions and humanity, letting Minnesotans know Somalis are their neighbors.

"It's important because there are certain narratives that are currently out there untrue," Hussein said.

Nadir is a Somali American marathon runner who said he most recently competed in the Olympic trials last February.

"We're Somali Americans who are contributing in many aspects of society right now and we want to be able to bring attention to that," Nadir said.

The TikTok video has already received positive engagement, Hussein said, helping give a face to a community.

"We've received a lot of positive messages from Minnesotans and folks throughout the country reminding us that we belong and we are home," Hussein said.