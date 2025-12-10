ICE agents wrongfully detained U.S. citizen in Minneapolis for looking Somali, city leaders say

Minneapolis city leaders say a U.S. citizen was wrongfully arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents because he looks Somali.

Mubashir, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said in a news conference that he was on his lunch break Tuesday when a masked man running full speed tackled and pushed him into a Cedar-Riverside restaurant.

"The agent then, at one point, he never identified himself, he didn't say 'ICE stop.' I feel like I was getting assaulted, I was getting kidnapped, and that's exactly what it was," said Mubashir.

The 20-year-old said he told the agents he was a U.S. citizen and offered to show his passport.

Mubashir said he was put in a headlock by an ICE agent and put into a vehicle. A bystander video was shared of the arrest at the news conference. Mubashir was held at a federal building several miles away, Mubashir said, and was later released after being allowed to show his passport hours later.

"I asked them, 'can you take me back to where you picked me up from?' They said 'no, you have to walk in the snow,'" said Mubashir.

"I apologize that this happened to you in my city, with people wearing vests that say 'police.' That's embarrassing," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said to Mubashir during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Taken into custody for no reason at all, in clear violation of law and the Constitution of the United States for simply walking down the street and looking like he's Somali," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

In response, Frey said he's coordinating legal strategy with mayors and governors around the country.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Gov. Tim Walz said U.S. citizens have been unlawfully detained in the recent immigration crackdown and asked for a review of the operation.

"The forcefulness, lack of communication, and unlawful practices displayed by your agents will not be tolerated in Minnesota," he said.

WCCO reached out to ICE for a response, but has not heard back.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security launched "Operation Metro Surge" in the Twin Cities. The enforcement came as President Trump launched insults at Somali Minnesotans, calling the community "garbage," saying he didn't "want them in our country."

Mr. Trump also previously ordered that all green card holders from Somalia and more than a dozen other countries be reexamined, adding that he would end the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota.