Desbiens comes up big as Victoire edge Frost 2-1 in a shootout

Marie-Philip Poulin scored the only goal of the shootout as the Montreal Victoire extended their lead atop the PWHL with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday night.

With the win, Montreal's lead in first place is now nine points over the second-place Toronto Sceptres with 10 games remaining.

Poulin's winner was scored when she fired a snapshot past Maddie Rooney in front of a crowd of 8,923. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped all five shootout attempts, sealing the win with a stop on Minnesota defender Claire Thompson.

Desbiens made a season-high 40 saves for the Victoire, including four in overtime.

Laura Stacey opened the scoring for Montreal with her eighth goal of the season 17 seconds into the second period.

It was the fourth straight game Stacey scored a goal, setting a new team record.

Minnesota tied the game with 3:42 left in the second period on the power play when Taylor Heise fired a shot from the top of the slot past Desbiens. It was the third Minnesota power play of the period, after Montreal took three penalties in a span of 5:31.

Frost: Minnesota came out of their mandated week off with a solid performance against the league's top team.

Victoire: Desbiens continued her strong play and is now on a stretch of 13 straight games allowing two goals or less.

Desbiens made 11 third-period saves, including two in the final minute to send the game to overtime.

Montreal defender Dominika Lásková played her first game in 402 days after suffering a lower-body injury that ended her season on Jan. 27, 2024.

The Frost host the Ottawa Charge on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. The Victoire visit the Toronto Sceptres on Thursday.